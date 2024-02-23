574 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,142,000 after acquiring an additional 112,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,956,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,891,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 250,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $122.04. The company had a trading volume of 604,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

