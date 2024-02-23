9,395 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,716,000 after purchasing an additional 190,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,656,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 187,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,537. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $909.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

