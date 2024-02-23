9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Stock Price Down 3%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 1,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

9F Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Trading of 9F

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 678.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

