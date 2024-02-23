ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.48. 72,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 137,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABVX shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,488,000.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

