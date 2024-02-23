Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $3.35. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 54,204 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Acasti Pharma Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 174.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 5,308.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

