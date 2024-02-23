ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.070-1.110 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research cut their target price on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 1,518,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $529.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after buying an additional 218,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 115,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 836,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 190,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

