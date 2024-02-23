Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading Down 0.4%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.01. 11,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 33,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF in the third quarter valued at about $541,000.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

