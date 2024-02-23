Aion (AION) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $81.59 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00036824 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006872 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

