Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) CEO Sells $1,142,310.90 in Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,402,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 832,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,591. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

