Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. 1,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Alger 35 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alger 35 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alger 35 ETF stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 42.67% of Alger 35 ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Alger 35 ETF

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

