ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.24. ALLETE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.900 EPS.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

