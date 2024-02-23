Allstate Corp Buys New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $46,838,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,404,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,230. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

