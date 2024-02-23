Allstate Corp Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allstate Corp lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,845 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.5% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MBB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. 4,284,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,996. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.82.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

