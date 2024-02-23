Allstate Corp Grows Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 227.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises 0.3% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.20. The stock had a trading volume of 474,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,850. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.94.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

