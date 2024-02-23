Allstate Corp Has $9.16 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 105.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,854 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties comprises 0.5% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allstate Corp owned about 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,445. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 214.29%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

