Allstate Corp Increases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 455.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,720 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE NSA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 374,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,457. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.85. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 205.51%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

