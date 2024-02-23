Allstate Corp Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 253,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,887,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allstate Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
LQD stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,930,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,318,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.59. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.
About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
