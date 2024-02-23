Allstate Corp Purchases 12,966 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Allstate Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.80. The stock had a trading volume of 672,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.35. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $252.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

