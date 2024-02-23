Allstate Corp Purchases 29,547 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 811,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,673. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.