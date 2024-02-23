Allstate Corp Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,054,000 after buying an additional 239,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.09. The stock had a trading volume of 181,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,948. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $165.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

