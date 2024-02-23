Allstate Corp Sells 76,043 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Allstate Corp cut its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,043 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,958. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $715.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.17%.

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.