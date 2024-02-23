Allstate Corp Takes Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IVT stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.24. 104,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,487. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
