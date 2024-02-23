Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$52.50

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$51.50 to C$52.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.35.

Shares of AIF stock traded up C$4.36 on Friday, hitting C$50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,688.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,190.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

