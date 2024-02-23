AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.27. 964,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.11. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $179.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMETEK by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after buying an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

