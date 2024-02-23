Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.160-1.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.36 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

ADI stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.14. 537,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.36. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 6,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $97,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

