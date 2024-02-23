Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for OneMain (OMF)

OneMain (NYSE: OMF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2024 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2024 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $61.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – OneMain had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2024 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

2/8/2024 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2024 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2024 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

1/12/2024 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – OneMain is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2024 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE OMF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

