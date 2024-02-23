Anyswap Price Tops $3.11 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00006116 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $57.89 million and approximately $1.12 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.08404326 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $33.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

