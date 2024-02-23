Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of AON worth $164,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $341,922,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 831,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,171,000 after purchasing an additional 555,078 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,532 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,425. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.78. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

