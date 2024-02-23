Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.01), RTT News reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.500–0.400 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of AIV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,859. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

