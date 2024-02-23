Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 0.8 %

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 783,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.78. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.