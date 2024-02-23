Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.335-$1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-5.900 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $120.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $120.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

