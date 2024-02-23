ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.46 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $38.46 million and $2.32 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00015342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001399 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,797.51 or 1.00022596 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00179117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05577309 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,536,433.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

