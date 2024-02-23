Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $337.78

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 337.78 ($4.25) and traded as low as GBX 325 ($4.09). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 326 ($4.10), with a volume of 50,417 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.66) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.30) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Price Performance
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atalaya Mining
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.