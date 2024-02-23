Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $337.78

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 337.78 ($4.25) and traded as low as GBX 325 ($4.09). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 326 ($4.10), with a volume of 50,417 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.66) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.30) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £454.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 337.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 325.16.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

