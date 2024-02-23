Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Trading Up 1.1%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.