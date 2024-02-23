Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,814 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,998 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.25% of Autodesk worth $110,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,239,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $259.14. 237,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,093. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

View Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.