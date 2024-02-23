Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $13.72 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $36.37 or 0.00071080 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $13.72 billion and approximately $495.17 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00024380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,857,398 coins and its circulating supply is 377,167,758 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

