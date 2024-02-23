Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.56 EPS.

Avista Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AVA traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 422,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,144. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avista has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.13.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 21.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avista by 83.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 148.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Avista by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

