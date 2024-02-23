Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.88

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.88 and last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 410032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.04.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 12.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.69.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.
