Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.88

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.88 and last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 410032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.04.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 12.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.69.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.