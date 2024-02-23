Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,360,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bank of America worth $174,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

BAC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.92. 30,418,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,271,746. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $267.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

