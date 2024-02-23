Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $2.46. Baozun shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 337,271 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Baozun Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.67) by $4.39. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Baozun during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Stories

