Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 1,374,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 811,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

