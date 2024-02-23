Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Trading 7.3% Higher

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,529.00 and last traded at $1,529.00. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,425.45.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,516.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,590.17.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

