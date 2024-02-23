Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 838,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 198,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,025,000 after buying an additional 111,363 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,890,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 696,882 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Stories

