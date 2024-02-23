Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.03. 1,879,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $156.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

