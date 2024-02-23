Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $510.34. 4,305,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $512.63. The stock has a market cap of $394.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.