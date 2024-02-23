Berenberg Bank Boosts Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 58

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a market perform rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 57.33 ($0.72).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON LLOY traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 45.50 ($0.57). 158,853,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,144,625. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.43. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67). The company has a market cap of £29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 142,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £67,059.60 ($84,436.67). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.