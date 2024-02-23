BHK Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $256.04. The stock had a trading volume of 542,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,184. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.