BHK Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:KO traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $61.36. 7,144,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,188,825. The stock has a market cap of $264.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
