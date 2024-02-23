BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Piper Sandler

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $90.81. 1,690,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $103.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.