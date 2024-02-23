BitTorrent-New Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $43.08 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001226 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001288 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002726 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001717 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001737 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars.
